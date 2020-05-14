Insider Buying: HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Chairman Purchases $15,400.00 in Stock

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Chairman Hugh C. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,591 shares in the company, valued at $394,101.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNF opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. HMN Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMNF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMNF. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HMN Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in HMN Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,845,000. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.