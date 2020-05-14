Insider Buying: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Purchases $323,988.08 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III bought 66,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $323,988.08.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $180.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 16.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Liquidity Services by 20.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 529,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,442 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 903,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 85,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,421,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

