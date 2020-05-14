Insider Buying: Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Purchases $101,970.20 in Stock

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,670 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.06 per share, for a total transaction of $101,970.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,169.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MIDD opened at $56.76 on Thursday. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,190,000 after acquiring an additional 514,180 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,500,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,124,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,507,000 after acquiring an additional 704,112 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,655,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,882,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,057,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

