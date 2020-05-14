Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires 12 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,206 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £144.72 ($190.37).

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,176 ($15.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $675.43 million and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 724 ($9.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,214.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,408.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXIG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,462 ($19.23) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,530 ($20.13) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,215 ($15.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,436.67 ($18.90).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

