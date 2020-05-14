Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys 16 Shares of Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mike Wells acquired 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) per share, for a total transaction of £180.80 ($237.83).

Mike Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,091 ($14.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,025.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,266.16. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion and a PE ratio of 36.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. HSBC downgraded Prudential to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,425 ($18.75) to GBX 1,031 ($13.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,410.64 ($18.56).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

