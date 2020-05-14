Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Buys 48 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith acquired 48 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £151.68 ($199.53).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 301.40 ($3.96) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 232.80 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 394.40 ($5.19). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 313.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 337.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 346.17 ($4.55).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

