Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases 53 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £149.99 ($197.30).

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 280.05 ($3.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.13 million and a P/E ratio of 15.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 293.54. Sabre Insurance Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 155.64 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.47).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBRE shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 290.50 ($3.82).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.