Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Insider Sells $14,070.00 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Holger Wesche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $14,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,327.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Holger Wesche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Holger Wesche sold 1,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Holger Wesche sold 1,250 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $17,562.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $350.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 681.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HARP. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

