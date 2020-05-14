INT Chain Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. INT Chain has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $3.20 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, Allcoin, CoinEgg and OKEx. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00041406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.69 or 0.03421987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00054457 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030876 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001717 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx Korea, OKEx, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

