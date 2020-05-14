Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Intel by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 370,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 153,411 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 49,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 30,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

