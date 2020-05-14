Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering cut Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$11.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.13. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$25.42.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$320,740.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

