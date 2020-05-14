InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHG. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.24.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

