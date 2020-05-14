Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 13.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

ISTR opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.66. Investar has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson acquired 9,054 shares of Investar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $133,003.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,394.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,138 shares of company stock valued at $304,622 in the last ninety days. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Investar by 48.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

