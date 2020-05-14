Investors Purchase Large Volume of United Natural Foods Put Options (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,220 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,745% compared to the average volume of 283 put options.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $641.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 819,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 117,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

