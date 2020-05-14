Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.31, approximately 6,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,220,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

IO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Ion Geophysical to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ion Geophysical in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,102.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Theron Usher acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Insiders acquired 112,163 shares of company stock valued at $227,301 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 145,071 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 416.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 131,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ion Geophysical by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 66,098 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ion Geophysical by 189.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

