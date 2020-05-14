Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.