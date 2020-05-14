iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,737,000 after buying an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $546,892,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

