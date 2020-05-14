iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $246.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.58. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

