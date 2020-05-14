J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 887,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,999,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. TheStreet upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBHT opened at $97.97 on Thursday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

