JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.66

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 6874583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

JD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in JD.Com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,517,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,142 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,106 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

