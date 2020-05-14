Jennie Daly Acquires 98 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Jennie Daly acquired 98 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of £151.90 ($199.82) per share, with a total value of £14,886.20 ($19,581.95).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jennie Daly acquired 119 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £127.70 ($167.98) per share, with a total value of £15,196.30 ($19,989.87).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.79. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a GBX 10.99 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 157 ($2.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 175.31 ($2.31).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

