Joanne Wilson Sells 11,018 Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £79,329.60 ($104,353.59).

On Friday, April 24th, Joanne Wilson acquired 19 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.55) per share, with a total value of £137.94 ($181.45).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 694.50 ($9.14) on Thursday. Britvic Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 694.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 853.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BVIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Britvic to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 858.46 ($11.29).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

