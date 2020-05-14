Jose S. Suquet Buys 10,000 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Stock

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE RF opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

