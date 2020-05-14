JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) a $8.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 target price on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.73.

NYSE:UAA opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 39.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

