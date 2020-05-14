JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,363,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,894 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Aperio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $212,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,908,541,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,935 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

