JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for ALD (OTCMKTS:ALLDF)

ALD (OTCMKTS:ALLDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALLDF opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Get ALD alerts:

About ALD

ALD SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services in France and internationally. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; tools and services for fleet managers and drivers; and maintenance, assistance, availability of a vehicle, and tire management services.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.