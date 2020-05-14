KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KAR. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

NYSE:KAR opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, CFO Eric M. Loughmiller acquired 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $901,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

