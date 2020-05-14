Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Hold

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 300,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 143,294 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,396,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 454,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

