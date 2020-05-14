Key Financial Inc Takes $26,000 Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

