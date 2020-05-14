KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $10.70. KeyCorp shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 5,013,723 shares traded.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

