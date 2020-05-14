Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 288 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $520.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 176 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $521.55 per share, for a total transaction of $91,792.80.

On Monday, April 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $515.10 per share, for a total transaction of $515.10.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $471.03 per share, for a total transaction of $471.03.

On Monday, April 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 1 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $475.03 per share, for a total transaction of $475.03.

On Friday, April 3rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373.61.

On Thursday, March 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $370.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700.10.

On Monday, March 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.34 per share, for a total transaction of $5,550.12.

On Friday, March 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 29 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,232.94.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 32 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $310.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,950.08.

On Thursday, March 12th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 11 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $410.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510.11.

Shares of TPL opened at $511.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.96. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $879.25.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.40%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

