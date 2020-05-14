Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Credit Suisse Group

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on KGF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 191.40 ($2.52).

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.55 ($2.56). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 185.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

