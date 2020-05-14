Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.03) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 245 ($3.22). Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KGF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 191.40 ($2.52).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.23) on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.55 ($2.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 185.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.