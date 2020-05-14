KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 219,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $106,101,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $164.07 on Thursday. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $184.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average of $163.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.94.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

