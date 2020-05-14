Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.04

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$9.04 ($6.41) and last traded at A$8.85 ($6.28), with a volume of 2723165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.36 ($5.93).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.69 million and a PE ratio of 45.58.

About Kogan.com (ASX:KGN)

Kogan.com Limited operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers approximately 2,000 brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 18 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings; and hotel bookings through hotels.kogan.com, as well as cruises through cruises.kogan.com.

