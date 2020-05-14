Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

