Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €36.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.88 ($51.02).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

