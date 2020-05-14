Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Sterin acquired 50,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark acquired 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 144.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 39,233 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

