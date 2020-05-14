KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 million and a PE ratio of -33.73. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$11.73.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.36). As a group, equities analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

In other news, Director David A. Spraley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,416.60.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

