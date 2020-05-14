Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Up 15.6% in April

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the first quarter valued at about $1,220,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 279,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATRK opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $30.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.63). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

