Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LBTYK. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $2,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

