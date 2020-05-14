Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,781,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814,907 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,326,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,889,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,243,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 961,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of LYG opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 12%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.