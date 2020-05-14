Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 172140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.99 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $268,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,548,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Logitech International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

