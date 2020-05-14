LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $46.88 on Thursday. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.78.

About LONZA GRP AG/ADR

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

