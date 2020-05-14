Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 15,055 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 117.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $139,796,000 after buying an additional 1,495,259 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $59,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $31,266,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $30,080,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4,727.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 303,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,778.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,970.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,485 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -262.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $91.85.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

