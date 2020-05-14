Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 56,205 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Select Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,510,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,585,000 after acquiring an additional 122,719 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,031,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,418,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

