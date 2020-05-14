Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 34.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $146.79 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.01.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.73.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

