Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,090 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 21,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 9,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $5,456,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $749,127.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $162,969.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

