Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,990 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $115,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,397,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 581,960 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,556,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 91.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,243.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,215. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.