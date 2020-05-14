Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 51,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their target price on Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.00. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.